WhatsApp reinvents itself once again and this time it presents its most recent update for lovers of creative messages: the ‘creative mode‘.

The popular instant messaging platform has incorporated an improved text editor that allows a greater variety of options and fonts to customize text messages in images and videos that are sent to other users.

The new feature is currently in beta testing for iOS users through the TestFlight beta program and can also be tested on WhatsApp for Android beta 2.23.7.17, released via Google Play.

This revamped editor offers a wide selection of text editing tools, including new fonts like Calistoga, Courier Prime, Damion, Exo 2, and Morning Breeze, as well as text alignment and formatting options.

In addition, the new editor also allows you to change the background color of the text so that it stands out depending on the background image or video that will be used, as well as easily adjust the text alignment using guide lines.

This gives users a greater variety of options to create more creative and innovative text messages.

In short, WhatsApp’s ‘creative mode’ offers an improved and more personalized user experience, allowing users to express their creativity more freely.

This new feature is expected to reach more users in the coming days. If you are a beta user, feel free to try it out!

