A woman from Maasland, who was scammed for 1000 euros via WhatsApp fraud, decided not to accept it and cleverly took the scammer back together with local residents.











De Maaslandse received a message that seemed to come from her son. He asked her for 1000 euros. The woman thought to help her child and transferred the money. However, the message turned out not to be from her son, but from a scammer. “The woman called the police, but they couldn’t do much at the time and only gave the advice to report it,” explains emergency site District8.

The woman herself decided to take revenge on the swindler and set a trap for him. “She told the scammer that she would put the rest of the money he needed, about 2000 euros, in the shed. She also told me that she had to leave home, but that the door was open.”

Cab driver

An hour later, a man in a van pulls into the street. “The suspect got out and walked towards the shed where he thought there was 2000 euros waiting for him.” But nothing turned out to be less true. He was met by local residents who immediately stopped him and asked what he was doing. “The man stated that he was from a taxi and that he was coming to pick up a customer.”



Quote

The armed officers heard the story and had enough reasons to arrest the suspect District8

After local residents asked for the customer’s house number and rang the doorbell, it turned out not to be a taxi driver. The residents of the house had no idea who the man was and had not called a taxi. “In addition, this address was on the other side of the street and the suspect walked towards the shed where he thought the money was.”

The questions from the local residents made the suspect restless and he tried to get away. The police were called in to prevent the man from escaping. “The police officers who have been pulled out have heard the story and had enough reasons to arrest the suspect. His van was also impounded.”

