Whatsapp is undoubtedly one of the most loved and used messaging applications by users, for this reason the company continuously tries to update the platform to improve the user experience. To be precise, today we are here to talk about the news related to new app for windows getting ready to update!

Through the official beta channel of the Microsoft Store, WhatsApp has released a new update for the Windows app, which was renewed last year ensuring an interface similar to the mobile version. Well, now two more changes will also allow greater ease of use.

But what are we talking about? First of all, you can change the language of the app directly via the app settings. So if before the language remained the system one and to change it you had to change that of the entire PC, now the situation is reversed quite a bit making it more flexible.

Furthermore, even the drafts of the messages are updated with the introduction of even the draft filters. It will therefore be possible for users to view only chats that contain draft messages to never leave forgotten conversations pending.