WhatsApp is one of the most used digital platforms in the world for communication between people, with more than 2 billion users. However, this application has some limitations that no longer really make sense these days. One of them is sending files up to 100 MB. The company is already testing sending files up to 2GB.

Aware of this limitation and also aware of the competition, the company responsible for WhatsApp is already testing the possibility of sending files up to 2GB. Currently, WhatsApp already allows the sending of large files, but only in Argentina.

According to WhatsApp, Argentina has the peculiarity of being a country with a considerable number of users, without becoming a giant like Brazil and, at the same time, having a wide variety of users and devices, which makes it possible to evaluate various scenarios.

Of course, there is always a way to get around this limitation. User can always upload to a cloud service and share the link. However, having the possibility to share directly is more convenient and faster. It is worth saying that 2GB is the same limit as Telegram.

