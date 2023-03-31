Has it happened to you that you notice that there are some applications installed on your cell phone that literally suck the battery of your smartphone? It was precisely revealed list of electronic applications that consume the most batteries.

One of the worst dramas of the current era is running out of battery on your cell phone when you are away from home, without charging and without a place where you can connect if you bring it, and there are some platforms that consume more batteries than others .

And it is that in addition to the application that we may be using, there are others that run in the background, which can even suck more of the smartphone’s battery than those that are actually being used at any given time.

At this point it is worth mentioning that the problem of apps that consume large amounts of battery is not exclusive to a single operating system, since the problem is the same on Android and iOS phones.

Under this framework, “pCloud”, encrypted cloud storage companymade public the analysis that he carried out on a series of applications to determine which are the ones that use up the most battery.

It was thus that the company revealed that the app with the highest use of cell phone battery is firbitwith a score of 92%, being on equal terms with the app Verizon. Also, often found skypewith 87%, as well as Facebook, Airbnb and Bigo Lifeall with a score of 82%.

After these first places, there is Instagram (79%), and they are followed by Tinder, Bumble, Snapchat, WhatsApp, Zoom, YouTube, Booking.com, Amazon and Telegramall of them with a score of 77%.

Likewise, in the last places appear Grindr, Like and LinkedIn, with 72%, which still represents a fairly significant battery drain. In addition, other apps like Gmail, Uber and Waze They are also on the list of apps with the highest use of the smartphone battery.

It should be noted that pColud took into account three parameters to structure the list of applications that generate the highest battery consumption: on the one hand, the telephone services to which the app has access; on the other hand, the percentage of battery that they consume, and, finally, if they have a dark or night mode.

With the above in mind, it is the social networks that allow 11 functions to run in the background (photos, microphone, WiFi and locations), as well as live streaming services that lead the comparison, although the platforms are not far behind. travel and hotel reservations, as well as appointments.