According to Mark Zuckerberg, Meta AI, the artificial intelligence assistant available on Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp, is used by more than 400 million people around the world. And now it’s adding more voice intelligence.

Meta AI debuts voice with several celebrities

Now you will have the opportunity to talk to the artificial intelligence of Meta in the mentioned applications.

Meta AI will respond to your requests with voice. The most interesting thing is that you will have the voices of several celebrities. As the new feature reaches more users, you will be able to choose from different voice options for your assistant, including the AI ​​voices of: Awkwafina, Dame Judi Dench, John Cena, Keegan Michael Key and Kristen Bell.

With this update you’ll now have your questions answered, let Meta AI explain something you’re curious about, or hear a joke to lighten the mood.

For now, Meta AI voice responses are available in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand for the next month. We hope that this new way of interacting with Meta’s social networks will reach more countries like Mexico.

Comment on our Discord and don’t miss the news in Google NewsAlso, remember to follow us on Instagram.