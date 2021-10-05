WhatsApp, Facebook (including Messenger) and Instagram have stopped working, in Italy and in the rest of the world, from 17.30 Italian just before midnight. The site downdetector.it, which monitors problems in real time and periods of inactivity, reported a high number of reports on the 3 services owned by Facebook.

At the end of the afternoon, the Menlo Park giant confirmed the problems with a tweet: “We are working to restore the service as quickly as possible, in the meantime we apologize for the inconvenience “.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience. – Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021

Even WhatsApp, on Twitter, has published a virtually identical warning and apology message.

Sheera Frenkel, a reporter for the New York Times, said she spoke on the phone with some people who work for Facebook describing a complicated situation: for a long time, the employees called to solve the problem were unable to access the offices because their badges did not work. The work was made even more difficult by the fact that (again according to what was written by the NYT) the same employees, due to the disservice, could not receive emails from external addresses.

The Verge, one of the most followed and accredited newspapers in the US regarding new technologies, wrote that the problem it was apparently tied to Facebook’s DNS citing the tweet of Dane Knoecht, vice president of CloudFlare, a US company that deals with content delivery network:

. @Facebook DNS and other services are down. It appears their BGP routes have been withdrawn from the internet. @Cloudflare 1.1.1.1 started seeing high failure in last 20mins. – Dane Knecht (@ dok2001) October 4, 2021

Indeed, by querying the DNS through any tool or web checker, no results were received: as if Facebook didn’t exist on the Internet.

Each computer must convert the addresses we use, such as “http://www.facebook.com” in fact, into an IP address (which is numeric) so that the browser or an app can connect to the site. For hours the Facebook servers that manage the mapping between names and numbers have not worked, and this has made its services unreachable by users.

Yes DNS is lost all over the world, it seems.

In other words, Facebook, Instagram and whatsapp addresses do not convert to any IP.#instagramdown – Marcello Spero (@Marcello_Spero) October 4, 2021

On Twitter hashtags #whatsappdown, #instagramdown and #facebookdown immediately became trending topics: the three hashtags in a few minutes generated a volume of about 100 thousand tweets.

Also on Twitter, on which users generally flock when these disruptions occur, the usual social irony which points out that Jack Dorsey’s microblogging site is always a safe parachute. Activist Edward Snowden wrote that the world, with Facebook down, “at least for a bright day it became a healthier place “.

The same official Twitter account dealt with the situation with irony, receiving equally joking replies from the accounts of the unreachable services:

This conversation between Twitter and WhatsApp was followed by an ironic comment by Jack Dorsey, founder and CEO of Twitter, who wrote: “I thought all of this was going to be encrypted.”

The last time Zuckerberg’s three services were out of reach, all at the same time, dates back to last March 19: the disservice in that case lasted about an hour.

A year earlier, exactly on March 13, 2019, Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram faced what was the longest blackout in their history so far, with disruptions that lasted hours, due (according to what Facebook communicated the following day) to a server configuration change.

The problems of WhatsaApp, Instagram and Facebook manifested themselves on the day when Frances Haugen, a former computer engineer at Facebook, told broadcaster CBS that “Facebook encourages hate speech for profit”.