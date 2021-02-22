On May 15, the new WhatsApp Terms and Privacy policy will come into effect. Despite the fears of many users, the company clarified once again that they will not be left without an account if they do not accept it, but they will lose some of their functions.

The courier will start to show the message about The changes you will make with the new policies, focused on the data that WhatsApp collects of users and their treatment, as well as the way in which businesses can use Facebook’s hosted services to store and manage their chats.

Users must accept the changes before they come into force, on May 15, a requirement to be able to continue using WhatsApp fully, but whose rejection does not mean the loss of the account, as pointed out by the company in the official blog.

However, users will not have “access to all the functions of WhatsApp until they accept them,” as he explains. This means that, for “a short time”, they will be able to receive calls and notifications, but they will not be able to read or send messages from the app.

The new privacy policies of the messenger.

The company remembers in its blog that users can accept the new policies “even after May 15”, and in this case, it will apply the related policy regarding “inactive users”.

It also notes that users can export chat history and download a report from your account or, ultimately, delete the account.

The company, which in January began to show notifications to users to accept the new terms before February 8 and days later postponed its launch, has ensured that there was “a large number of rumors and misinformation related to this upgrade”.

In this message, WhatsApp advised of changes in the service regarding the data that WhatsApp collects from users and their treatment, as well as regarding the way in which businesses can use Facebook’s hosted services to store and manage their WhatsApp chats.

In the same message that warned that in order to continue using the messaging service, users had to accept the changes, which generated criticism from many users of the application.

WhatsApp defended that the new policy is focused on new ways to chat with companies and shop from conversations about the application, which had already been announced in October last year and which are “totally optional”, according to the technology company.

“Some purchasing functions are integrated with Facebook so that companies can manage their inventories through the applications,” WhatsApp explained in the statement.

And they added: “This is indicated directly in WhatsApp so that people can choose if they want to communicate with companies or not.”

Users could already use the app to communicate with companies present in WhatsApp Business to chat and purchase products. “We charge companies (not users) for using WhatsApp to provide that customer service,” the company recalled, referring to the fact that its service is still free.

Likewise, the application reiterated that the messages of users “will continue to be end-to-end encrypted at all times”, an encryption mechanism that makes them only readable by the sender and receiver, “so WhatsApp will never be able to read or listen to them.”

SL