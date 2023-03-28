Whatsapp it is certainly one of the most famous and appreciated messaging apps by users, used throughout Europe with only competition from Telegram. As you may know, the app continues to update to ensure an optimal experience for its users and today we are here to tell you about an interesting news that could soon land on our devices!

WhatsApp will add ephemeral voice messages!

If you’re always up to date with what’s new on WhatsApp then you surely know that the arrival of ephemeral messages is a fairly recent novelty. In case you don’t yet know what ephemeral messages are and you haven’t had the opportunity to try them yet, they are which can only be viewed once. And this feature will soon be updated to introduce voice messages too!

You got it right, our WABetaInfo colleagues announced that looking at the 2.22.25.20 beta of WhatsApp for Android, the developers are working on this feature. Unfortunately, not much is known about it yet, but it is certainly an interesting novelty that can be exploited properly by users, guaranteeing greater security and personalization.

We obviously cross our fingers and hope that this update will arrive soon, in the meantime we’ll give you an appointment for the next article and we’ll obviously keep you updated on all the news!