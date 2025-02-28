WhatsApp messaging application has experienced A fall throughout Spain and has stopped working on mobile phones and also from the desktop version.
As the web reflects DowndectorUsers have begun to report problems in the app from 4:30 p.m. in the afternoon this Friday, especially in sending messages.
On the map of notified failures, the biggest failures have been recorded on Friday afternoon in Madrid and Barcelona.
(More information shortly)
