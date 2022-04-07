WhatsApp certainly needs no introduction, it is one of the best known and most used instant messaging applications. Available for free on the Apple App Store and Samsung’s Google Play Store, it never ceases to amaze as it evolves month after month with incredible new features for the sole purpose of making conversations more enjoyable.

Today we are here to tell you about the Desktop version of the app, so stay with us and you certainly won’t be left out!

WhatsApp Desktop, incoming chats stored on Windows PC?

Certainly archiving chats has now become a routine operation for many of us, and many times it happens that we need to review some old conversation that at first glance seems to have disappeared.

Today we’re here to bring you something new to WhatsApp in its Desktop variant more precisely we have discovered that from the Windows version (2.2213.3.0) it is possible to archive chats.

Calm down though, this is still a beta version and the news was first reported by colleagues at WABetaInfoalways ready to share the latest beta service news.

In addition to this interesting news that we hope it will come out of the beta service very soonthe update brings with it several improvements and even a new set of icons for the settings screen.

In short, undoubtedly WhatsApp is evolving more and more and we can only be pleased with how the company is taking care to guarantee you the latest functions even in the Desktop version of the service.

Finally, for the moment we just have to give you an appointment at the next article, renewing our constant commitment to guaranteeing you the best news online and beyond!