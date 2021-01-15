These are not good times for Facebook when it comes to WhatsApp, and at least for now it seems that its data transfer plans will have to wait. And is that the new policies in this regard have generated a fire that still persists, and that it has forced those responsible for the social network to delay the implementation of the same three months, which now will not apply until May 15, compared to February 8, the date originally scheduled for this change.

“TOWe are now pushing back the date that people will be asked to review and agree to the terms. No one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8th. We’re also going to do a lot more to clear up misinformation about how privacy and security works on WhatsApp. Then we will inform people gradually to review the policy at their own pace before the new trading options are available on May 15.“Says WhatsApp in a post on his official blog.

Different regulators throughout the world, even some in Europe despite the fact that these new rules would not be applied in the European Union thanks to the protection provided by the GDPR, they have threatened to take action against WhatsApp and Facebook in case the rights of the users could be violated due to this change in policies, not to mention the large number of users who have made the leap to other instant messaging services in recent days.

As WhatsApp has stated on several occasions, including in the most recent entry on his blog, there has been a lot of confusion with these new policies which, as stated, do not violate the privacy of users at all and, rather on the contrary, what they do is improve the security and reliability of the processes when a user uses WhatsApp to make purchases in stores hosted in the marketplace of the service that In the end, it is Facebook.

If so, the main error would have been the way in which Facebook has tried to impose the new conditions on WhatsApp users, with a limited term, without too many explanations and, above all, without the possibility of declining them. Now we will have to wait to hear the explanations of the next few months, to determine if everything has really been just a misunderstanding and the privacy of users is not going to be harmed by this change or, on the contrary, we must apply that of «When the river sounds, water carries ».

Be that as it may, it must be remembered, once again, that the regulatory framework in the European Union is one of the most restrictive in the world, that is, it is one of those that most and best defends its citizens, so, as indicates the company itself, WhatsApp does not transfer data to Facebook nor will it in the future with regard to its European users.