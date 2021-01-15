After a drop in the downloads of its application, and the growth of users among its main competitors, the messaging company (owned by Facebook) announced that it will postpone the change in its privacy policies.

“There has been a lot of misinformation that has caused concern and we want to help everyone understand our principles and facts,” the company said in a statement this Friday.

On January 4, the messaging service reported that it would establish an update in its terms and conditions of use for February 8. An ad that generated discomfort in a large part of its users.

On that occasion, the AFP news agency, which quoted a Facebook spokesperson, announced that the messaging service would establish the obligation, for users outside the European Union, to accept that the application share data with its parent Facebook to continue enjoying the free service.

In its most recent statement, the Mountain View, California-based company denied that it shared information with its parent company.

Our privacy policy update does not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family. Learn more about how we protect your privacy as well as what we do NOT share with Facebook here: https://t.co/VzAnxFR7NQ – WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) January 12, 2021

“WhatsApp was based on a simple idea: what you share with your friends and family stays between you. This means that we will always protect your personal conversations with end-to-end encryption, so that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can see these private messages. This is why we do not keep records of who they call or text. Nor can we see their shared location and we do not share their contacts with Facebook, ”reads part of the statement issued on January 15.

On the other hand, the messaging service (launched in 2009) stated that, in order to give users more time to know the updates, it will delay until May 15 the application of the changes in its privacy policy.

“We are now pushing back the date that people will be asked to review and agree to the terms. No one will have their account suspended or deleted on February 8th. We’re also going to do a lot more to clear up misinformation about how privacy and security works on WhatsApp. Then we will gradually go to people to review the policy at their own pace before the new business options are available on May 15, ”the company added.

Competitor growth alerted Whatsaap

However, despite what WhatsApp qualifies as misinformation, its rivals took advantage of the moment to attract thousands of users.

Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp’s main rival messaging apps, managed to capture a portion of the downloads due to user dissatisfaction with the new policies announced by the messaging giant.

In the case of Telegram, a British-Emirati platform developed by the brothers Nikolái and Pável Dúrov, announced in recent days that it had exceeded 500 million users.

Telegram exceeded 500 million active users. 25 million new users joined in the last 72 hours: 38% from Asia, 27% from Europe, 21% from Latin America and 8% from the Middle East and North Africa. https://t.co/80ww7ZqgxX – Telegram in Spanish (@telegram_es) January 12, 2021

For its part, Signal, thanks to the number of downloads in recent weeks, ranked first in the Google Play and Apple Store application stores.

With AFP