A WhatsApp chain letter is making the rounds. It warns against a perfidious trick fraud. But is the danger really real? The police explain.

Beware of masks from strangers, the warns WhatsApp message .

. Supposedly there should be people who Mouth and nose masks that contain narcotics.

that contain narcotics. For the police, the case is very clear: this is Fake news and the spread must be prevented.

Stralsund / Munich – In the Corona pandemic are also numerous Fake news and falsehoods floating around. Fake horror stories are often spread via social media or the WhatsApp messenger service. The police are currently warning of a chain letter that is shared in large numbers.

WhatsApp chain letter with a story of trick fraud

The following is said to happen according to the message: People would ring the doorbell and say they had Mouth and nose masks and would ask to put on the masks. The masks are soaked with anesthetic. Anyone who falls for the trick will be robbed.

The Stralsund police station is busy with a WhatsApp chain letter. © Stralsund police station

What is behind this terrifying but rather complicated story? The Stralsund police station examined the chain letter, which is mainly distributed in the district of Western Pomerania-Rügen, in more detail. “The Stralsund police station is so far no such case became known ”, it said in a press release on January 28th. “Even nationwide research has not confirmed any of these criminal offenses.”

WhatsApp chain letter with a trick and fraud story: police clear up

Because nothing indicates that it is the Narcotic masks and people who distribute them indiscriminately are really there, the police go by one Hoax out. The obvious goal: “To make people insecure in a perfidious way,” said the Stralsund police.

The news is new according to the Officials Not. Last year, the story spread across Germany via WhatsApp. It’s still not clear who is behind this. The important thing now is: The message should not be shared any further.

Police via WhatsApp fake news: prevent spread

If the narcotics story or a similar story appears on your own mobile phone, the police advise the following points:

Frequently forwarded messages can be recognized by, for example Whatsapp by the number of gray arrows next to the italicized word “Forwarded”.

by the number of gray arrows next to the italicized word “Forwarded”. Pass the Chain letter not further. That only unsettles more citizens.

not further. That only unsettles more citizens. If necessary, send this police report and to the sender enlighten him .

. who Fake news or forwards messages with criminal content, sometimes makes itself a criminal offense. In this respect, the source should always be checked for plausibility before clicking on forward.

The messenger service is aware that messages spread easily via WhatsApp and that it is dangerous if false reports are received. WhatsApp is therefore trying to take action against fake news. As long as horror stories and falsehoods continue to be shared in private chats, this will be difficult to prevent. (lb)

