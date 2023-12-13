Today's messaging world is quite diverse, as there are many ways in which people can communicate, whether through Facebook messenger, instagramDM of Twitter and even through group chats of not very well-known applications. However, it is evident that the queen of all is WhatsAppthis is due to the ease with which the user can share their thoughts and even images to the people who concern them and of course, who have given them their cell phone number.

In a new update, it has been established that users can now pin messages within individual or group conversations, which has made some think that this is a copy of Telegram, since this app already had this function for quite some time. To be able to do that, you just have to touch the message that we want to set and leave it pressed, so that the options appear and there we must touch the one that corresponds to us.

The best thing is that the user can select the length of time they want this message to be active, this ranges from one hour to 30 days, although by default it is activated for approximately one week. This will mainly serve to give users a way to remember something important without having to search through the entire conversation, unless the box is previously deleted or the pinned user deletes what they have written.

The feature is now available on phones and web version. If it does not work, we recommend updating the application.

Via: XTK

Editor's note: It will definitely be the ideal way for people to save important messages at the top of the chat. So, it will be of great help even though it is an obvious copy of Telegram.