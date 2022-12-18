A woman accused a man of obtaining 31 thousand and 200 dirhams in exchange for renting an apartment in Dubai, and he did not hand over the apartment to her, and attached pictures of conversations through the “WhatsApp” application, and the Abu Dhabi Family Court and civil and administrative cases ruled that the man be required to return the amount to the woman.

In detail, a woman filed a lawsuit, requesting that the defendant be obliged to pay 31,200 dirhams to her, while obligating him to pay fees, expenses, and attorney fees, explaining that the defendant, after receiving the amount, did not respond to her, did not hand over the apartment to her, and did not return the amount to her.

The plaintiff was represented by an attorney on her behalf, and the defendant in person and a lawyer on his behalf, and the latter submitted a response memorandum, which the court viewed, in which he pleaded the lack of local and state jurisdiction, due to the jurisdiction of the Dubai courts, and the Rental Disputes Settlement Committee, and the plaintiff’s representative submitted a rejoinder memorandum, which the court reviewed, and decided to reserve the case to judge.

The court stated that with regard to the defendant’s appeal of the lack of local jurisdiction for the jurisdiction of the Dubai courts, it was proven from the statement issued by the Federal Identity Authority that the place of residence of the defendant is the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and therefore the court decides to reject this payment. As for the defendant’s defense of the lack of jurisdiction of the court, Because the jurisdiction of the Rental Disputes Settlement Committee was held, and since the papers were empty stating that the defendant contracted with the plaintiff, and concluded the lease contract with her, especially since the apartment in question is located in the Emirate of Dubai, then this payment is like the previous one without foundation, and the court decides to reject it.

And she explained that “no one is allowed to take someone else’s money without a legitimate reason, and if he takes it, he must return it.” It is also decided according to Article 324 of the same law that “whoever takes something without a right must return it to its owner.” And since that was, and the defendant was He did not deny what the plaintiff decided to receive the amount of 31 thousand and 200 dirhams to rent the plaintiff an apartment owned by him, but rather came with a faltering defense that was not supported by any evidence, and then the court proves to her the validity of what the plaintiff decided in her lawsuit statement that the defendant received the amount in question from her, He did not enable her from the apartment, and he did not return this amount to her, and therefore the court obligated him to return to the plaintiff the amount of 31 thousand and 200 dirhams, and obligated him to pay expenses, fees, and legal fees.