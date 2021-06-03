WhatsApp works on new features that will reach users soon, such as a new mode that will activate temporary messages for all conversations, and the multi-device support for up to four computers, including iPad.

The person responsible for the site WABetainfo, known for sharing WhatsApp news in beta before its release to the general public, spoke with the CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, and with the executive director of WhatsApp, Will Cathcart, on the news that will come soon to the messaging application.

One of these novelties is a new mode for temporary messages. Currently it is possible to activate the function that allows to establish a period of time for the messages of a certain chat disappear automatically .

The new mode, if activated, will implement temporary messages in all chats at once, making the WhatsApp experience “ephemeral,” as Zuckerberg acknowledged. All messages will disappear automatically after seven days.

WhatsApp wants to include a function to automatically delete photos and videos.

And in relation to the disappearing contents, there will also be another function, “see once, that will automatically delete photos and videos when the receiver has seen them, although the possibility of taking screenshots will be maintained.

Both the temporary message mode and the “watch once” function will be coming to the participants of the event soon. WhatsApp beta. The company hopes that these developments will make messages “more private and secure.”

WhatsApp on multiple devices

Another novelty has to do with a function in which the company has been working for a long time, which will allow the use of the WhatsApp account on a device other than the main cell phone, without the need for an active Internet connection in this.

In this regard, Zuckerberg pointed out that it was “a great technological challenge”, but also that they already solved it and that they hope to launch it soon. Specifically, Cathcart confirmed that multi-device support will hit a public beta “within a month or two.”

With the multi-device support the messages will keep the eend-to-end encryption, and users will be able to use the same account on up to four devices, including may include iPad.

SL