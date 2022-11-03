Talking about WhatsApp and not mentioning its groups seems almost sacrilege. This controversial function of the messaging platform unleashes hate and passion in equal parts. Who has not wanted to leave a group, but has not dared? The fear of being singled out has kept many users kidnapped, until the company finally allowed them to exit through the side door. But Meta, far from avoiding the chiaroscuro of this function, has decided to delve into it by presenting, by surprise, a new tool: Communities.

It was Mark Zuckerberg himself, in an entry on your Facebook wall, who has announced the arrival of this new function: “Today we present Communities in WhatsApp, an improvement in groups by allowing the creation of subgroups, several conversation threads, notifications by notices”, he has indicated, “along with the possibility of making video calls between 32 participants”. These new capabilities are starting to become available to some users and will be rolled out worldwide in the coming months.

A “revolution” for neighborhood communities

WhatsApp groups have a high chance of ending up being ungovernable when two variables occur: a very high number of users, and with a very general common link. That is, it is easier to bring order to a small group of close contacts (read, family or friends) than to a group of parents from the school or from the neighborhood community.

Community organization example provided by Meta. Provided by Meta.

Without mentioning them specifically, it seems that from Meta they have been inspired in the second to present its Community function. What exactly does it consist of? To understand it in a flat way, it is a higher level than the groups; that is, a community is made up of several groups, but not individual users.

The example used by Meta to present this new function refers precisely to a community of neighbors, called lorca building, and this is possibly the most graphic example to understand its potential. Let’s say that you live in an urbanization or a portal with many neighbors and common areas. Creating a bulk WhatsApp group incorporating all the neighbors has a high chance of ending in an out-of-control disaster (what if the noise of heels, if the car is parked wrong, etc.).

However, Communities allows you to manage different groups in a hierarchical way. Thus, and continuing with the example of the neighbourhood, a group baptized as “Pool”, another as “Gym” and a third “Garage” can be formed, in addition to those necessary to attend to the dwellings. The idea is that if someone has a specific problem in the garage, they do not send a message to a group in which there may be neighbors who do not even have a parking space.

Video calls and management by administrators

The first thing that Meta has been clear about is that the organization of the groups must have a command capable of deleting messages or managing the components of the groups. And this is the backbone of Communities: one or more administrators will be plenipotentiary to delete inappropriate messages, put order in the groups or even carry out new functions such as those explained below:

Messages for announcements: The administrator will be able to send a general notice to all the groups in the community without having to enter each one of them. Think, for example, of a scheduled power outage, or even the calling of a neighborhood meeting.

Surveys: Continuing with the example of the neighbors, the administrators will be able to submit different queries to a vote without the need to physically summon the members of the community. For example, “Should the pool be open in April or May?”

Video calls of up to 32 components: This new function allows you to avoid, if desired, physical meetings by facilitating group video calls with up to 32 participants. It may seem like a somewhat scary plan, but it will always be more comfortable than going to a place to meet in person with the rest of the components.

Attachments of up to 2 GB: Communities will allow you to attach larger documents that can be opened and filed by the members of the group.

Finally, from Meta it has been recalled that, as happens with conventional conversations on WhatsApp, in the communities these are end-to-end encrypted, so no one except its components can access them. “This privacy technology is more important than ever to protect people’s privacy and security. Closed groups — schools, members of a religious congregation, and even businesses — want and need to have secure, private conversations without WhatsApp monitoring their every word.

