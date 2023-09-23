Nowadays, instant messaging takes precedence in a single application, and this is precisely WhatsAppwhich began being paid and later became free due to the intervention of Facebook for buying the company. And although it does not seem to lose popularity, there are users who have constantly requested a version for iPadwhich seemed impossible due to the fact of not having the classic cell phone Sim card.

However, it seems that they have listened to Apple’s audience, since a beta version of this app has been released, which, as indicated in the name, is in test mode and therefore, not all users have access to it. the already mentioned. So only some people will be able to do this installation using TestFlight.

As for the first look at the interface on the big screen of these devices, it seems that they have not had much problem with making the adaptation, since they would have taken the native application of Mac. This means that the distribution of functions and so on is arranged almost identically.

Here you can see it:

It is worth mentioning that this does not confirm that at some point the application will be launched for all audiences, since users who have access to the beta will have to give their respective feedback to its developers. This is so that improvements can be made in case of bugs, which will not take a couple of weeks to fix, but rather a few months of development.

Even so, quite a few months have passed since this version for the iPad was rumored, and it is a miracle that it is planned to be released in the future. More than anything because of the fact that there is not necessarily a direct link between the tablet and iPhone. Of course, in common they have the operating system of Manzana.

Via: wabetainfo

Editor’s note: I don’t find it really useful to have to use WhatsApp on the iPad, but I suppose there are some who would like to see everything on the big screen.