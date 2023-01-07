The popular instant messaging service WhatsApp has launched support for proxy servers in the latest version of its Android and iOS apps, allowing users to bypass government-imposed censorship and internet shutdowns, this shortly after the popular instant messaging application is no longer supported on some devices .

What changes on WhatsApp and how it will be possible to configure a proxy on the application

“Choosing a proxy allows you to connect to WhatsApp through servers created by volunteers and organizations from around the world dedicated to helping people communicate freely“, said the Meta company right on the whatsapp official site.

THE proxies they act as intermediaries between the end users and the service provider by routing requests from a client to the server and forwarding the response to the device.

Users can access the option by navigating to Settings > Storage & data > Proxies > Use proxy and entering the address of a trusted proxy server as explained in official guide of META.

Tech giant META’s instant messaging application, used by more than two billion users worldwide, has also released a reference implementation that can be used to set up a proxy server to help others connect to the service. however this will be possible through an external application found on Github.

The company argued that connecting through a proxy server still guarantees end-to-end (E2EE) encryption protections and that the message contents will not be accessible to the servers, WhatsApp or Meta which are, therefore, according to them, should not possible leakage of personal data.

“Using a third party proxy will share your IP address with the proxy provider“, warns WhatsApp on a Help Center page. “Third party proxies are not provided by WhatsApp.“.

The announcement of the change to the instant messaging application comes a few months later that Iran has indeed blocked access to it, along with Instagram, in the wake of widespread protests after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini during the custody of the Iranian police.

In September 2022, the encrypted messaging tool Signal, also blocked in Iran, ha exhorted its users to set up proxy servers to help Iranians bypass restrictions and communicate via the platform.

Does it only have to do with censorship or is something else brewing?

Surely it is difficult to believe that Zuckerberg (or whoever) has an interest only in circumventing censorship; it should be noted that through proxies of external programs (the F-Droid alternative store is full of them, like the PlayStore itself).

The question, if you understand at least a little, that comes naturally to an expert is: why not use these proxies or external VPNs (ProtonVPN, Orbot, etc.) that already exist and are completely free?

These “techniques” of “changing IP” were already known for years with Telegram users (and others), it being understood that WhatsApp versus Telegram get here too late.

It must be said, moreover, that if the application is blocked in Iran as a result it is not possible to download it in “canonical” ways (such as from the PlayStore, to understand), therefore it will be necessary to use external sources, or precisely a VPN to be able to run the stores and the official sites.

Indeed, for some people it can be a bit difficult to be able to configure a proxy again with numerical IP codes which for the majority of people are Arabic, therefore methods to circumvent censorship already existed.

It may be a coincidence, but on December 27, 2022, Facebook, of the META group like WhatsApp itself, had to compensate for 725 million dollars the damage caused by the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which had been going on for years now, although the event after the boom had passed on the sly.