In the update of Whatsapp Beta 2.24.17.19there is a new section that will change the color of the chats. It’s a time of novelties for the Meta social app that is applying various changes, from nicknames, to heart-shaped likes and then to the planning of events in the communities. The reference operating system is Android, while for iOS, this possibility was already available two months ago, always through the beta channel.

The new update and theme change

Thanks to the new Update 2.24.17.19in Whatsapp Beta will be possible to change themes and the color of the messages. Inside the settings, as you know, there is a dedicated section called “Theme”. Initially, you could only choose between light and dark mode, but with the new update you will be able to choose between ten themes. In addition, it will be possible to change the color of the message “bubbles”This is what leaked from an image posted on the WABetaInfo website.

It should be noted that the modification of chats will not be extended to the recipient. Moreover, as happened with nicknames, Whatsapp will have another function in common with the competing app, namely Telegram. This novelty regarding the themes and colors of messages is still in development and available only in Beta, awaiting a permanent arrival on the actual app.

Other social news

The news regarding the Meta application does not end here. In fact, in recent months Whatsapp has introduced new features such as nicknames, the heart-shaped like and, in the Android beta version, the ability to plan events within a community. From what we can see, it is undergoing a restyling process that, it seems, is making it more similar to Instagram, with which it shares the same ownership company, and Telegram.