Whatsapp logo Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The ability to send images and gifs with an expiration date could be coming to WhatsApp. The messaging app has launched the development of the image self-destruction functionality, according to informs WABetainfo. This option, which would be available to all users in future updates, has already been sent by the company to beta program from Google Play, where a limited number of users can test what’s new and help spot bugs and imperfections before the official launch.

This scheduled deletion of the images, baptized in the beta version as expiring images -images with expiration-, joins the possibility of sending text messages that self-destruct –expiring messages-, which is also under development as announced by the same portal in October last year. Another novelty in the making is the option to use the same WhatsApp account on four devices. The latter would allow, for example, to use the web version of WhatsApp directly, without the need for the main phone to be connected to the internet.

In the development version, users have the option to activate self-destruction when submitting a photo. This done, the recipient could only open it once before the file was removed from their phone. In the case of the elimination of text messages, the different betas have shown a different approach: expiring messages is a configuration option available for chats and groups. Once activated, sent messages will be automatically deleted after seven days. So far, the closest thing to this option available in WhatsApp was the possibility of deleting messages once sent, which does not ensure success in the case of photos and is no longer available after an hour.

Available in other apps

This self-destruction, long requested by users of the most popular instant messaging app – in July it registered 2,000 million monthly users – is now available in other applications. Telegram allows users who communicate through secret chats to accompany their messages with a timer that starts the countdown at the time of sending. At the end of this period, the content is erased on the sender and recipient devices. In addition, according to Explain Telegram on its website, the app “tries” to send a notification in case a screenshot is taken before deletion.

But the golden age of self-destructing messages began with the advent of Snapchat. The automatic deletion of the messages posted there, mainly videos and photos that can be accompanied by different filters, was a key feature in the success of this app, born in 2011, and prompted the subsequent incorporation of the stories from Instagram. In the popular social network, the videos and images uploaded to this section are deleted the next day.

