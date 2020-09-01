Another big revelation has been made about the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh. Recently, WhatsApp chat of Sushant Singh Rajput’s house staff has surfaced. At the same time, CBI is constantly investigating the case of Sushant. Let us tell you, till now the interrogation of Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, Sushant’s house staff Dipesh Sawant, Neeraj and Samuel Miranda is going on.

After the death of Sushant Singh, one WhatsApp chat has surfaced. At the same time, Sushant’s house staff Dipesh Sawant has also recently revealed WhatsApp chats. These chats are also dated June 14, in which Deepesh is talking about Sushant and in this chat Sushant Singh also replied on June 9.

In the chat that has come out of Sushant Singh Rajput, a person wrote, ‘Brother Flipkart is trying to contact you, whose number should I give’. So in response, Sushant writes, ‘Deepesh Mere Saath Hai Bhai’. After this, 14 chats of Deepesh also appeared. In which Dipesh is telling a person, ‘I have been asked by Sushant to get in touch with you regarding the Flipkart deal’ This chat is on June 14 from 10 to 51 minutes.

Then after that the message came from that person at 2.48 pm, ‘Bhai ok hai na’, ‘Answer yes or no’. After this, a message came at 3: 34 minutes, ‘Bhai hum bahi hai koi hai So told ‘in the next message,’ Brother, if you want any help, call. We will be there in 5 minutes’, but Deepesh did not reply to this chat.

Well these chats can be proved to prove what we can not say. According to sources, it is being speculated that these chats may be of Sushant’s friend and director Kushal Zaveri. But when will this thing be revealed, it will be known only after the time comes and the CBI is looking for answers to all these questions in its investigation.