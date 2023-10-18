Channels Whatsapp are a new WhatsApp feature launched by Half in over 150 countries. Channels allow users to follow own interests in total privacy, with thousands of organizations, sports teams, artists, pilotsnews from the automotive sector, news updates from newspapers and many others that can be reached directly within the WhatsApp app in the “updates” tab.

WhatsApp channels

WhatsApp channels are a new and easy tool that allows you to read channels for free news on mobile devices. In fact, WhatsApp channels are one-way chat where only administrators can share texts, photos, videos and more. This allows them to disseminate information and content to a community of registered users. Channel members receive constant updates regarding channel content and can consult the chronology of communications in the last 30 days.

A WhatsApp channel is a one-way chat where you can follow your interests

Despite some similarities to chats, channels are one-way broadcast and they do not allow direct conversations between members and administrators. Members can interact by expressing interest through surveys and emoji reactionsbut they cannot send messages to administrators.

Self-recommended WhatsApp channels (updating)

Among the numerous WhatsApp channels there are also those of purely automotive interest such as the recommended channels of NewsAuto and To elaborate, where you can receive updates on automotive news, tests and presentations of new cars but also from the world of tuning, sports cars and car customizations. preparations.

👉 NewsAuto Channel car news, previews, techniques, advice, guides

👉 Channel Process all about performance cars, car customization and racing cars

WhatsApp channels how to subscribe

News is displayed in the “Updates” tab in the WhatsApp app, located at the bottom on iPhone and at the top center on Android. WhatsApp channel updates are therefore displayed in one separate tabdistinct from personal chats and calls.

Subscribing is easy: you can do it quickly from the channel list by clicking on a “+” symbol next to the channel name or directly from the channel page by tapping the “Subscribe” button. Alternatively, you can also subscribe from the channel information page.

How to find a WhatsApp channel

To find new channels to follow, WhatsApp offers several options. You can browse channels in various ways:

Browse the channel list: you can view a list of all the channels available to you. This list is automatically filtered based on your phone’s country code and the chosen language. However, you have the option to explore channels from different countries, categories and filters depending on your interests. Check out the recommended channels: WhatsApp provides channel suggestions based on metrics like popularity and activity. You can find these suggestions by scrolling down to the “Updates” tab in the “Find Channels” section. Find channels via external link: Channel administrators can share external links to WhatsApp to make their channels easier to discover. Just use the link to open the channel in WhatsApp and start exploring updates.

In the search box you can search for the channel you are interested in

To view the Full list of available channels and to search and select channels, follow these steps:

Click on the “Channels” icon in WhatsApp.

Next, click on “Find Channels”.

It is important to note that WhatsApp verifies the authenticity of channels with the sign of green tick next to the name, thus ensuring that the channels are legitimate and trustworthy. Before subscribing to a channel, you can view apreview of updates published on that channel. To do it:

Click the channel name to preview recent updates.

For more information about the channel, see the channel information page by clicking the channel name or “Channel Info”.

How to create a WhatsApp channel on Android

If a user uses WhatsApp on an Android device and wants to create a WhatsApp channel, the process involves the following steps:

Launch the WhatsApp application and wait for the main page of the app to open in the “Chat” area. At the top of the app, tap the “Updates” tab to access the section dedicated to WhatsApp channels. Scrolling down, you will find the “Channels” section. Touch the “+” button located next to the “Channels” title and select the option “New channel” from the drop-down menu that appears. At this point, ainformation on the creation of WhatsApp channels and some of the main features of the channels themselves. These include allowing anyone to find the channel, visibility of the channel but not personal data, and accountability for the channel’s content. After reading this information carefully, tap “Start” to proceed with the creation of the channel. You will then access the creation screen of the channel, where you can enter the channel name, a short description and add a channel profile picture. To do this, tap the area “Channel name”enter your name, add a description in the text box below, and upload a profile picture by tapping the camera icon. After customizing the channel, tap the button “Create channel” to complete the creation. Once created, you can get started to publish information and updates on the channel. Everything shared on the channel is public and visible to all community members who subscribe, as well as people who aren’t subscribed to the channel, who can see up to 30 days of history of updates. To add content and updates to your channel, simply open the channel by tapping on it from the “Channels” page. If you want to share a written notesimply tap the writing area, type your text and publish it by pressing the green button of the plane. If you want to share files such as images or videos, you can tap thepaperclip iconselect the desired media file, edit it if necessary and publish it to the channel by pressing the green plane button.

WhatsApp channels are a useful tool for staying in touch with news that interests you

How to create a WhatsApp Channel on Apple

If you use WhatsApp on an Apple mobile device and want to create a WhatsApp channelthe procedure is similar to that of Android devices but with some differences in location of the menus. To get started, just open the WhatsApp app, navigate to the tab “Updates”touch the “+” button in the channels section and select the option “Create channel” from the drop-down menu that appears.

After doing this, tap “Start” and follow the instructions provided to complete the creation of the WhatsApp channel. The methods are basically the same described previously for Android devices.

How to unsubscribe

You can unsubscribe from a WhatsApp channel at any time. When you unsubscribe from a channel, you no longer receive notifications and channel updates are no longer visible in the “Channels” section of the “Updates” tab of WhatsApp.

To unsubscribe from a channel, you can do so directly from the channel itself or from the page channel information. On the channel information page, you can tap on the “Unsubscribe” or select the appropriate icon to indicate whether you wish to subscribe or unsubscribe. When you choose to unsubscribe, simply confirm your decision by tapping “Unsubscribe” to complete the process.

Read also:

👉 What do you think? Drop by FORUM and the Newsauto news from Google News

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK