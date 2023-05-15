Whatsapp you will certainly know it, it is the most famous and used app ever in terms of messaging, closely followed by its bitter rival Telegram. And if there is a function that this ruthless competition has been boasting for years but which unfortunately WhatsApp has not yet implemented, it is precisely the possibility of edit messages once sent. Is the situation finally about to change?

WhatsApp: will it be possible to edit sent messages? The betas tell us!

As you well know, WhatsApp is highly appreciated by users and over the years it has increasingly improved by adding many interesting features and functions, often also taking a cue from its rival Telegram which has always presented a greater amount of possibilities. One of these features that users are now anxiously awaiting is certainly the possibility of edit a message once it has been sent.

Who has never happened to write something and think about it immediately afterwards? Or to commit some human typing error in a perhaps important message? In short, modifying a message would be very convenient, and perhaps the feature will not be long in coming.

Apparently the new beta of WhatsApp 2.23.20.13 now allows you to do this, along with the iOS 23.10.0.70 beta as well. In fact, in the betas in question there is an edit button which apparently allows you to apply changes by following some rules. First you can edit the message as many times as you want, but unfortunately only within 15 minutes of sending. Perfect for correcting any errors and at the same time avoiding going to edit much older chats. Furthermore, it is not possible to make changes from a different device than the one with which it was sent (for example between smartphone and WhatsApp Web). Furthermore, the classic wording will appear on the offending message “modified”so that the interlocutor also knows about it.

In short, a not bad novelty that we can’t wait to be implemented in the final version of the app as well. Obviously we will keep you updated on all the news and hope it arrives soon!