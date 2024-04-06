WhatsApp It is an application in constant evolution. Meta is doing everything it can to improve the experience for all users. In the case of Android, It has been revealed that a new update is now availableand substantially changes the design of this messaging service.

Currently, version 2.24.6.77 of WhatsApp for mobile devices is now available worldwide, and on this occasion a new design for the interface stands out, specifically, in the menu located at the top of the screen. Previously, sections such as chats, calls, statuses or communities were shown here.

android friends, we move some things around to make it easier to access what you need, when you need it meet your new navigation tools 🤝 closer to your thumbs and easy on the eyes pic.twitter.com/CqLvZf9meo — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) March 28, 2024

However, with the new update, The navigation menu is now located at the bottom, with a design very similar to what WhatsApp includes in its version for iOS. The application has also changed the color of this bar to white compared to the green that we found in the previous version, as well as the icons.

While this is not a substantial change, it is a modification that makes clear Meta's commitment to offering the best possible experience on all available devices. In related topics, a WhatsApp crash is reported. Likewise, the application would stop working in the future.

Editor's Note:

WhatsApp updates can range from the biggest changes the app has undergone in years, to small details that no one cares about. This time, Android users have received a little of the latter.

Via: WhatsApp