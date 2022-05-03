In WhatsApp, “status” is similar to the idea of ​​“stories” or “stories” in the Instagram and Snapchat apps, which are the daily photos and videos that a user takes and posts for 24 hours on his account.

According to WapitaInfo, WhatsApp plans to make “cases” more popular among users, like Instagram Stories.

The site said that WhatsApp will circle the image of each person in the list of conversations, and the status he posted can be seen by clicking on his image, just like Instagram.

Currently, you can only see a person’s “status” by entering the “States” menu, which is completely different from the list of conversations.

WhatsApp aspires to increase the popularity of its other features, such as statuses, which receive great neglect from users.