The management of the WhatsApp platform announced on Friday evening that it had begun restricting its services to those who refused to update the usage agreement.

This step will suspend the application’s features until the terms are agreed upon, according to what the platform has announced if users do not agree to the new terms of service by May 15th.

The page that asks users to accept the terms of service set by Facebook will also become permanent, and users will need to click on it to use WhatsApp.

Also, users will still be able to interact with the application in other ways for a few weeks, according to the British newspaper “The Guardian”, such as receiving calls or responding to messages.

In a related context, the company warned that after a few weeks of limited features, users will not be able to receive incoming calls or notifications, and the application will stop sending messages and calls to the phone.

At this stage, users will have to choose whether to accept the new terms or to effectively prevent them from using WhatsApp.