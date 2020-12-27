Instant messaging app WhatsApp is one of the most used apps worldwide. With the new year, WhatsApp is also bringing some new features in the app. It is reported that WhatsApp has been working on the multi-device support feature for a long time. Through a recent report, some more information has been received about the multi-device feature of WhatsApp.

According to WABetaInfo, which monitors WhatsApp’s features and updates, WhatsApp is testing how the call will be configured when the feature is turned on. Recently WhatsApp is also testing how the calling feature for the same WhatsApp account will work in multi devices. After this, the expectations of this feature coming soon have increased.

Will be able to run one WhatsApp in four devices

Earlier too, details have been revealed regarding the multi-device support feature. It was learned that users will be able to run the same WhatsApp account on four different devices simultaneously. Also, while using the web, there will be no need for an active internet connection on the primary device of the users.

There will be a button to enable and disable

A report also revealed that multi-device support will be provided through the Linked Devices section in WhatsApp. Users will be able to add another device by clicking on Link a New Device option. Also, users will be able to enable and disable the feature through the toggle button.

