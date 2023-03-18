WhatsApp is one of the most popular social media platforms for communication, and you can get banned if you don’t follow some of its rules. In fact, some people send good morning messages to everyone in their contact list. There are chances of getting banned if you send too many ‘good morning’ greetings using WhatsApp.

The platform classifies this activity as spam and can be banned. Likewise, you will be banned if you continue to forward unverified information through the app. It uses a span detection technology to identify accounts that show suspicious behavior. Let’s go into more detail about the various types of WhatsApp bans and how to avoid getting banned while using the app.

WhatsApp ban reason

WhatsApp may ban an account without warning in an attempt to keep the platform safe for its users.

Pointing out that it retains the right to ban accounts, WhatsApp said on its official website: “We may ban accounts if we believe the account activity violates our Terms of Service. Under our Terms of Service, we may retain the right to ban you without notice.”

A user can be banned for violating the company’s code of conduct or for engaging in illegal or violent behavior.

“A user may not post falsehoods and engage in unlawful, threatening, intimidating, hateful, and racially or ethnically offensive behavior on its messaging platform,” a WhatsApp statement said.

Two types of ban

1. Temporary ban

As the name suggests, the temp ban is for a short period and a user can use the account after limited time. Some tips and tricks can be used to remove temporary bans.

2. Permanent Ban

After receiving a permanent ban, your mobile number is completely blocked from using the platform. It is impossible for a user to remove a permanent ban.

Temporary ban

When you receive an in-app message that your account has been ‘temporarily banned’, it could be because you are using an unofficial version of WhatsApp. The application may prohibit a user from collecting information, also known as scraping. User can be temporarily banned if they keep scraping or don’t switch to official app.

How does he ban an account?

Spam detection technology is one of the security measures WhatsApp uses to decide when to ban a user. Spam detection technology automatically takes action against the user for abnormal behavior.

To recover the account, just wait for the banning time to end and use the official version of the app. WhatsApp recommends saving your chat history before changing apps. In WhatsApp Plus conversations are automatically saved and transferred to the official WhatsApp. In GB WhatsApp, however, it is necessary to perform the procedure manually.

The message “Your number has been banned from WhatsApp. Contact us for help” means you have been permanently kicked out of the app. If WhatsApp banned your number by mistake, it is possible to recover the account by contacting the company. To do this, send an email to “[email protected]” (without quotes) reporting the problem.

Permanent banning happens when violating some WhatsApp policy, such as using mass messaging, pretending to be someone else, being in groups with names and descriptions related to child abuse, and having the phone number associated with suspicious activity.