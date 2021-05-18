WhatsApp continues testing your archived mode, a feature that allows user saved conversations to be kept like this even if new messages are received, and showcased new features, such as automatically archiving idle chats for six months.

The archived mode, which had already been disclosed in the code of previous versions of the application under the name Vacation mode, now appeared in the latest beta of the messaging app for Android (2.21.11.1), as published by the specialized site WABetaInfo.

The new way to archive messages

Using the new application archive, archived chat conversations are automatically muted, so that the user does not receive notifications if new messages are received, as has been the case up to now.

WhatsApp will also add a new chat indicator which keeps track of unread chats along with archived identifier.

Users have the possibility of accessing this function from the settings menu, by clicking on the chats option, where a new function is included, keeping chats archived, which can turn on and off.

When the Archived mode is activated, the chat window shows at the top the section where the include all archived conversations, with a number to reflect the number of new messages received.

Likewise, among the novelties that WhatsApp tests in its beta for Android, there is also an option in the settings to automatically move chats that have been inactive for more than six months to the archive.

The future of WhatsApp

On the other hand, this system does not rule out the future arrival of the much promoted vacation mode. Although it disappeared from the most recent trial versions, WhatsApp does not yet have a system to make archived chats not show new notifications or return to the list of unarchived chats.

It is unknown when this new functionality will be available to the general public or when it will be fully functional for Android beta users.

It must also be borne in mind that the fact that WhatsApp publishes a functionality in beta does not guarantee that it will end up reaching the final version for all users.

