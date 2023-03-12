Whatsapp it needs no introduction, after all it is one of the most popular and used messaging apps in direct competition with Telegram. Surely you too have used or are still using the application in question and today we are here to tell you about a new interesting update which sees group chats as protagonists!

WhatsApp is updated, here’s the news!

Surely if you use WhatsApp as a messaging application, you will also have taken full advantage of the group chat, perhaps to communicate with your friends, classmates, family or work colleagues. In short, groups are certainly a more than useful feature and WhatsApp has now decided to update to make them even more controlled and secure.

In particular, a new update is about to be launched through the Google Play Beta program, reaching version 2.23.6.9. In this way you will be able to test a new feature under development that will allow you to approve the entry of new participants manually.

The setting can be found under the heading “approve new participants” and is really self-explanatory. If you activate it (as it remains optional) a new person must be accepted by one of the administrators to be able to enter. In this way, greater control is certainly obtained while also preserving the safety of the participants.

As anticipated it is still available only in beta for some users but in the coming weeks it will certainly be more widely distributed until it becomes a real novelty accessible to all. We will obviously keep you updated in case of news!