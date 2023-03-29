Whatsapp it doesn’t need too many introductions, after all we are talking about one of the most famous messaging apps ever, the most used in Italy and not only with the only direct competition from Telegram. And just to keep up with the competition, WhatsApp continues to update itself by adding new features for users and updating itself day after day. Today we want to tell you about audio chats, a function that could join us in the future!

WhatsApp, what will audio chats be?

A very short time after the first news regarding the arrival of ephemeral voice messages that we also told you about right here, interesting information also arrives from the WhatsApp beta relating to another feature that could reach us in the future. Apparently the team would be working on a feature called “audio chat”.

As always, our WABetaInfo colleagues tell us about it, even if unfortunately there is still little information about it: not even in the beta it is possible to test this function, probably the development is still in its infancy. In concrete terms, however, audio chats would allow us to start real rooms where we can chat by voice, following a little the Discord voice chat model.

To start them, simply click a new wave icon at the top of group chats, where a hang up button will also appear. And maybe, once you start an audio chat, group members will be able to join and leave the conversation whenever they want, just like in other apps with similar functionality.

We will obviously keep you updated on all the future news relating to this and many other features, and for the moment we will give you an appointment for the next article!