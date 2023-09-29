Whatsapp it needs no introduction, it is one of the most loved and appreciated messaging applications ever by users cot Telegram’s only real competition. As you well know, the app is constantly updated, also adding many new functions such as channels and more. Today, however, we want to talk about artificial intelligence, which apparently is about to make its appearance.

WhatsApp, artificial intelligence arrives!

Generative artificial intelligence is also about to arrive on WhatsApp. Meta announced it during the annual Connect conference a series of interesting new features based on AI that very soon will be available to all users.

The goal is certainly to add further possibilities for users and simplify others, making the most of it this new technology:

“We are inspired by the possibilities of generative AI, which can help people be more creative, productive and have fun simply by sending a message. Since so many conversations take place on WhatsApp, we want to help people around the world access this emerging technology.”

Among the new features we find for example AI Stickers that allows you to create personalized stickers to use in chats. These stickers are generated dynamically transforming a textual input in an instantbut initially it will only be available in English.

It won’t be missing then AI chat that will allow you to ask any type of questionreceive opinions, resolve debates and much more. A sort of real chatbot. Finally, you can also generate photo-realistic images starting from a prompt.

In short, lots of interesting news which are actually already available in the testing phase for some lucky users. We can’t wait to get involved!