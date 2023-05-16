A new WhatsApp feature called “Chat Lock” will allow you to lock conversations to keep them private with the use of passwords or fingerprint scanning.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, stated “this feature will make your conversations more private. They will be protected in a hidden section with a password and the notifications will not show who sent messages or the content of them.

Although the function has already been launched and will appear in the next available update of the application, its activation by regions and countries will be gradual, so it is likely that each person will have to wait a few days before being able to try it.