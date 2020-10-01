WhatsApp has released many new features in its Android beta app. New features include ‘Always Mute’ feature, new storage usage UI and tools as well as Media Guidelines. The instant messaging platform has released WhatsApp version 2.20.201.10 for the Android beta app.WABetaInfo has seen many new features in the latest WhatsApp 2.20.201.10 beta Android app in the testing phase. The most awaited among these is the ‘Always Mute’ feature. Let us know that through this feature, WhatsApp users will be able to mute a chat for one year. The new feature will work for both group and individual chats. We could not see this feature in the latest beta app. WABetaInfo has also reported that this feature does not appear immediately and may be enabled within a few days.

The new Storage Usage UI for beta users has also come with this update. The report states that this feature was released with the last beta update but its roll out is slow and many users may not get the new design. Many users using WhatsApp 2.20.201.10 beta version say that they have not received this feature yet. We are also using beta app but at the moment we do not see the new user interface design.

Apart from this, the Media Guidelines feature has also been enabled for public beta testing. Let us know that there have been reports of WhatsApp working on this feature for quite some time. Through this feature, users will be able to align stickers and text while editing images, videos and GIFs. We have not received this feature as of now and it is expected to be available in the next few days.

WABetaInfo has found that WhatsApp is hiding voice and video call buttons in chats with verified business accounts. These buttons have also disappeared from Contact Info. But if you tap on the profile icon in the chat and contact list, these buttons are still available. There is no clear information about why WhatsApp is hiding these buttons. It may be that they are brought back into the app through future updates.