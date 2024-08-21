Blackouts and problems with Telegram and WhatsApp have been reported from Russia. The Russian agency Tass spoke of Telegram users who have encountered difficulties mostly in the ‘mobile’ version, in some cases with channels and chats not updated. For WhatsApp, also referring to the ‘Downdetector’ site, the same agency reported messages sent with significant delays.

The cause

Russian authorities have announced that the problems with Telegram and WhatsApp are attributable to a cyber attack. “The center for monitoring and control of the public communications network has recorded a disruption in the operation of a number of services on Russian territory since 2 p.m. on August 21,” Roskomnadzor (RKN, the communications watchdog) said, as reported by the Russian agency Tass. “The failures are connected to a Ddos (Distributed Denial-of-Service) attack against the Russian communications operator. At 3 p.m. Moscow time, the attack was foiled and the services are functioning normally.”