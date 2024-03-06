With the entry into force of the new European Union regulations aimed at digital “gatekeepers”, after Apple and Google Meta has also disclosed significant details on how WhatsApp and Messenger will implement end-to-end encryption (E2EE) respecting the requirements of third parties for chats imposed by the Digital Markets Act. The DMA states that Meta must be ready to ensure interoperability with other services. However, as highlighted in a blog post from the company, making this feature available to the public may take longer. Initially, the requirements are limited to chat support and file sharing, such as images, videos, or voice messages. Later, an expansion is expected to include group chats and calls.

Meta specified that third-party service providers will have to sign an agreement to ensure interoperability with Messenger and WhatsApp before the company proceeds with the implementation. While Meta touts the use of WhatsApp's Signal protocol for encryption, the company said it will accept other protocols that demonstrate they meet the same security standards. Meta ensures that E2EE chats will be secure regardless of the encryption protocol used by the third-party provider. However, the company does not guarantee that applications that receive WhatsApp and Messenger user data will refrain from questionable practices.