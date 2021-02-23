Two of the main Facebook services, WhatsApp and Instagram, began to integrate. As part of this process, the new functionality allows to choose the mobile phone number to add a shortcut button to WhatsApp.

This novelty is part of an initiative that Facebook, owner of both platforms, announced at the beginning of 2019 and began to materialize at the end of last year with the merger of private messages between Messenger and Instagram Direct. The conversations will appear with the same messages in one app as in the other and regardless of the platform that was sent or who has read the messages.

In this way, in addition to starting chats as usual with private messages or email, Instagram adds the possibility of directly accessing WhatsApp to start a conversation with a specific profile.

This new option is nothing more than a shortcut button to open the WhatsApp application, which previously has to be installed, to start a conversation.

For now, the feature is only available for business and creator accounts.

To check if an account was chosen for this new functionality, the user must enter the option “Edit profile” and select “Contact options”. From there, if it is enabled, the public information regarding the email, phone number and the new WhatsApp button will appear as a novelty.

Then you will have to add an associated phone number to receive a Verification code. The number can be the one we have associated with on Instagram or a different one to use as a contact method.

The number that will be displayed in the WhatsApp application will be the one that we have registered on Instagram so as not to interfere with the staff.

Keep in mind that the contact number will not be visible directly from Instagram in a public way. There is also the possibility to modify or delete it.

For the moment, feature is only available for creator and business accounts, as they say from Instagram in a statement.

The intention of the parent company, Facebook, is to integrate all its services to offer a single package. In this way, the use of their social networks and utilities would be ensured, maintaining a direct relationship between them.

This measure comes at a peak time for WhatsApp, which is focused on the communication of the company’s new privacy policies, a measure that generated controversy among its own users, having to reschedule the application from February 8 to May 15 the same.

Even the latest news regarding the new Data Privacy and Conditions policy made many users question whether to continue using the social networks owned by Facebook.

WhatsApp was one of the main applications that suffered a user flight, benefiting others such as Signal or Telegram. Its Russian rival took advantage of the situation by integrating the import of WhatsApp messages in a simple way.

