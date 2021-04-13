The messaging platform WhatsApp wants to update the well-known function of temporary messages or “self-deleting messages” after 7 days that can be activated in both individual and group conversations. Now, the feature promises to be available not only for the administrator.

The site WABetaInfo revealed on Tuesday the new feature, still in development, that will make conversations through WhatsApp groups much more secret. The key is in the temporary messages, available for a few months on iOS, Android and WhatsApp Web.

In the case of WhatsApp groups, only they can be activated by the administrator –Or the administrators– of the same, which limits its capacity a bit, since the members are unable to use it.

However, WABetaInfo explained on Tuesday that this condition will change soon, as the company plans to offer the option that any participant in a group, you can turn the setting on or off.

Temporary WhatsApp messages are deleted 7 days after activating the function. Photo: WhatsApp.

And the operation promises to be as simple as the original function: after turning them on, the messages sent in the conversation in question will disappear after seven days.

The change was discovered in the beta for Android, so it could arrive in the next update of the official application for iOS, Android and WhatsApp Web.

Not only WhatsApp group administrators will be able to activate self-deleting messages. Photo: Shutterstock

Despite being a simple adjustment, its implementation will allow more people have secret conversations without having to wait for approval from the WhatsApp group administrator.

The same source also reminds that soon the messenger will allow these messages to be automatically remove after 24 hours, instead of the current seven days. This, in principle, will affect both WhatsApp groups and individual conversations.

How to activate the temporary messages function

Administrators of one or more WhatsApp groups can activate the temporary messages. For that, you just have to enter the WhatsApp group or groups in question and follow certain steps:

1. Click on the name of the group.

two. Scroll until you find the option «Temporary messages».

3. Select if you want to activate or deactivate them.

These steps, by the way, not only work for WhatsApp groups. They are also valid for those individual conversations so that the messages are deleted after the period of time stipulated by the courier. In the same way, they are valid for both WhatsApp Web and the versions for iOS and Android.

