Today use the tool WhatsApp It is something very common, since the arrival of messages in this chat is much easier to send compared to the classic SMS of the phones. And although everything works correctly, there are users who make mistakes that cause the text to be misunderstood and for that a new function has arrived.

For those who have a cell phone Android, you can already try the function to edit messages to correct certain errors or change your mind as soon as a comment is made. This can be done over the phone or also from the computer. However, it is limited to 15 minutes before nothing else can be changed.

This is reported to work in most group chats, but not everyone can do it in one-on-one messages, so experts are already working on full coverage. To this is added that iOS It is not yet contemplated to receive the update, so those who have iphone For now they will continue with the same functions.

For now, it is a version that is still in testing, but it will continue to be updated.

via: WhatsApp

editor’s note: The truth is that these types of improvements are used to fix texts that appear with misspellings, which sometimes cause nothing to be understood or to be interpreted as something else. I hope they also put it on iOS to have more options.