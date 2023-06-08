As is well known, sending images to other users through a chat often has its consequences, that is just the loss of quality that can sometimes be noticeable. However, the technologies of WhatsApp they could be making changes, and therefore, it is already possible to send photos and other files with their source size and without alterations.

However, it is a function that for now is in beta mode for selected users, thus having the possibility of sending said files to contacts, an option that is set shortly before sending in question. This is done in order to choose if you want a smaller size due to the question of storage on the device.

It is worth mentioning that those who were interested in trying this option previously registered in an application, so at this time it is no longer possible to apply. In the end, it will depend on the acceptance and review by the public so that it stays in the final application, but that can take a few months.

Remember, it is not a function that is going to stay forever.

Via: wabetainfo

Editor’s note: The truth would be worth it to be implemented for issues of not losing quality when sharing in a work team. But these beta tests always stop there, so don’t get too excited.