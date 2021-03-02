Whatsapp works on its application to improve, in this case, one of the most used resources when communicating: the stickers. After enabling the search for this type of images, the messaging service will allow its users to import unofficial image packages, which include both static and animated designs.

The new function for the moment is present only for users of the latest betas of the messaging app (2.21.40 on iOS and 2.21.5.8 on Android) in some countries such as Brazil, Iran in Indonesia, as revealed by the specialized portal WABetaInfo.

Import packages from stickers third-party allows users to quickly download and import groups of three or more of this custom content, apart from those that are included by default in WhatsApp.

In this way, creations using external apps such as Sticker Maker can be imported in packages, provided they contain only stickers either static or animated, but not mixed, according to the WhatsApp rules.

Sticker Maker, the app to create stickers on Android phones.

Of course, the stickers of packages cannot exceed the limit maximum set by WhatsApp, so images must be compressed.

WABetaInfo It also revealed that the show will be coming to more countries soon.

Download stickers for WhatsApp

Stickers are a good resource to accompany text messages, photos, audios or complement the also funny emojis and gifs.

And given its growing success, the messaging platform constantly updates the menu of sticker-themed options, ranging from mugs and animals, to world-themed characters, figures, and messages. And till added a search engine which further improves the user experience.

The sticker pack “Together at home” has motivating messages and recommendations to take care of Covid-19.

The packages available for download by its users are constantly updated, but also, from different apps, infinite options of stickers can be selected, with more children’s or adult proposals.

Either from phones with Android devices or from iPhones, the step by step to get a good flow of stickers is very easy.

WhatsApp stickers on Android

Open any WhatsApp dialogue conversation. Touch the “emoji” button and from there select the half-pasted sticker button, located at the bottom right of the screen. Once there, press the + (plus) sign, located in the upper right corner of the stickers folder. When you click, all the stick packages that WhatsApp offers to its users will be displayed. If you also want to search for new proposals, you will have to go to the bottom of the sticker download window and there select “Get more stickers”, which will lead directly to Google Play to download all kinds of thematic rubbings (some are payments). Then, the purchased package will be automatically installed in the upper options bar, within the WhatsApp stickers window.

WhatsApp stickers on iPhone

The procedure is the same, only, to obtain sticker pack applications outside of the options offered by WhatsApp, you will have to go directly to the App Store. By typing the words “stickers” and “WhatsApp” in the store’s search engine, it will be enough to display an extensive tour of alternatives.

Bear in mind that, in both cases, before accepting the downloads it will be important read the permissions requested by each application and, why not, the comments and opinions of other users.

Another alternative, even simpler, that always works to get new stickers is to copy those of other users, from the conversations themselves. They are added to the WhatsApp menu by simply selecting them from the chat window and touching the “Add to favorites” option. In this way, the copied images will be stored in the Favorites section of the platform.

SL