It is reported that WhatsApp is testing a new feature in its beta versions to Android and iOS which allows users to enable or disable the ‘instant video messages‘. This function, found in the menu of Setting low chatgives users more control over how they send ‘instant video messages‘ within the application. WhatsApp apparently he is working on adding a new option in the Setting to activate or deactivate the button ‘instant video messages‘. According to WABetaInfo, the new option is already available in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android and iOS.

At the moment, WhatsApp offers two ways to record and send video messages from within the app. The first is hidden behind the camera icon in the message input box, and the other is behind the audio message icon next to the input box. The first one can be accessed by tapping on the camera icon and then swiping over to the Video option to record video, while the other one is for ‘instant video messages‘ and is accessed by tapping the microphone button for voice notes.

Importantly, holding down the microphone button allows you to instantly record voice messages. To record an instant video message, you need to tap the microphone button once to switch to video, then hold to record an instant video clip.

Until now, users did not have the option to disable this new feature, but WhatsApp apparently they have added this functionality in the beta app. Is found in Settings > Chats > Instant video messages.

WABetaInfo shared a screenshot of the new option, shown as a toggle switch next to the ‘Media Visibility’ button. If you choose to disable the ‘instant video message‘, you will only see the microphone button to record instant audio messages. This feature is expected to be a relief for those users who prefer to only use voice notes in their chats.

If you’re no longer able to record and share video messages because you cannot switch between voice and video messages, you need to enable the new option “Instant video messages”. https://t.co/lvUtzJrDCA — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 4, 2023

Via: News9

Author’s note: Yesterday it happened to me, I accidentally hit the microphone and when I wanted to send the audio message it spoke to me about video and I didn’t know how to change it back to the microphone, I didn’t understand what was happening, it was a great boomer moment. Answer me please, who the hell uses FaceTime and who wants to send video messages…? Ooh! ohh i got it!