WhatsApp, one of the world’s most popular messaging apps, has announced it is discontinuing support for some older smartphone models, a change that will affect users who use devices that are no longer compatible with the latest versions of the software. Before exploring which models will lose access, it’s helpful to know which devices are still supported. To continue using WhatsApp without interruption, users will need to have a smartphone running at least Android version 5.0 or later, iOS 12 or later, KaiOS version 2.5.0 or later, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2. The list of devices that do not will be more supported is quite broad and includes models from several well-known brands.

Samsung: Galaxy Ace Plus, Galaxy Core, Galaxy Express 2, Galaxy Grand, Galaxy Note 3 N9005 LTE, Galaxy Note 3 Neo LTE+, Galaxy S 19500, Galaxy S3 Mini VE, Galaxy S4 Active, Galaxy S4 mini I9190, Galaxy S4 mini I9192 Duos , Galaxy S4 mini I9195 LTE, Galaxy S4 Zoom

Motorola: Moto G, Moto X

Apple: iPhone 5, iPhone 5C, iPhone 6, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone SE

Huawei: Ascend P6 S, Ascend G525, Huawei C199, Huawei GX1s, Huawei Y625

Lenovo: Lenovo 46600, Lenovo A858T, Lenovo P70, Lenovo S890, Lenovo A820

Sony: Xperia Z1, Xperia E3, Xperia M

LG: Optimus 4X HD P880, Optimus G, Optimus G Pro, Optimus L7

Various: Faea F1, THL W8, Archos 53 Platinum, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, ZTE V956, ZTE UMi X2, ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE Grand Memo