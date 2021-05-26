WhatsApp has been the king of instant messaging for years and has become the most used option by users when it comes to sharing content with friends, family and acquaintances. But beware: If you send images, videos or songs to which you do not have the rights, you may be left without an account.

Despite the fact that the company already warns in the conditions of use section that it will deactivate or eliminate all those accounts that commit copyright infringements, the issue returned to the public scene as a result of the massive piracy of the film “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai”, an Indian production that was due to be released in May 2020.

Due to the pandemic, the premiere was postponed and could later be seen on the premium service of the ZEES platform (Zee Plex), where users had to pay to view it. In addition to a terrible IMDb score (1.8 out of 10) the company found that copies of the film were circulating on WhatsApp and Telegram while it was still on its premium platform.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises reported the situation to the relevant authorities, who began to investigate the phone numbers involved in this illegal activity.

The case occurred in India. Photo: Reuters

The process resulted in several accused of distributing the film through social networks and Internet platforms as well as eight phone numbers responsible for the download, storage and distribution of the feature film without permission.

The judge found evidence of these activities in two WhatsApp accounts and has ordered its immediate suspension even though the users have not been identified.

The same lawyer has communicated to the courier company that when they are offered evidence of this type of infraction must close the relevant accounts within 24 hours.

There are three other users who have been identified by their telephone companies, although there is still no resolution in this regard. The case will continue on July 1

The most anticipated feature

WhatsApp incorporated one of the most anticipated tools for users from all over the world: the possibility of accelerating the playback speed of the voice notes of the chats (audios), which allows you to listen at normal speed, 50 percent faster, or twice as fast.

The new function translates into a number that appears located to the right or left of the timeline of the audio message, depending on whether it is the message that the user receives or emits, respectively.

Playback values ​​are “1x, 1.5x, and 2x”.

This number appears in a rounded gray box and indicates ‘1.0X’ when playing normally. If users want the audio speed to be higher they can press the number, which will change to indicate ‘1.5X’ when the speed is increased by 50 percent, and ‘2.0X’ when playing at twice the speed.

Subsequent voice memos will continue to play based on the last speed the user dialed.

With information from the Vanguard.

SL