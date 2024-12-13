WhatsApp has included advances in the development of its translation system. In this way, the instant messaging social network will allow you to automatically translate messages or conversations complete details of the chats, as well as the updates published on the channels.

Although initially identified as an integration of Google Translate in WhatsApp, the platform began working on its own translation system to facilitate communication in chats in July of this year. This option is based on language packs that the user must download to make it work locally.

In this sense, the application owned by Meta continues to advance in the development of this translation function. As the specialized portal WaBetaInfo has learned through the latest beta update for Android 2.24.26.9, will allow you to translate all messages in a chat automaticallyas well as channel updates.

As the aforementioned medium points out, the function may managed from the chat or channel settings that you want to translate. Thus, in the ‘Translation options’ section, the user must choose the language in which the messages are found and, after that, the language into which they wish to translate them.

This way, the translation will be saved in the settings for future interactions. Additionally, users will also be able to select a ‘Translate all messages’ both in chats and channels, so that instead of only translating selected messages, WhatsApp translates the entire conversation automatically on a continuous basis.





Likewise, the company also clarifies that Translations can be imprecise at times. This is partly because the system works without an Internet connection, with the download of language packs.

This allows the translation process to run entirely on the user’s device, without the need to send data to third-party services. Therefore, maintains end-to-end encryption in messages to guarantee the privacy and security of conversations. With all this, although it is a function still in development, WhatsApp is expected to launch it in a future update.