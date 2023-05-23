WhatsApp adds the option to edit sent messages within 15 minutes

A long overdue novelty. From today it will be possible to edit WhatsApp messages even after they have been sent. This was announced by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, who published a brief explanation of the update on the official profile.

To change a message, simply press on the text and choose “edit”, within 15 minutes of sending. After the limit, the messages will continue to be uneditable.

Previously available to beta testers, the novelty will be available to all users based on the versions downloaded.