The last feature of WhatsApp is the ability to share your screen during video calls, similar to what’s already available on video conferencing services like Zoom, Google meets either Microsoft teams. In a press release, the service owned by Goal it says the feature is available via the “Share” icon, after which you’ll have the option to share your entire screen or a specific app. A new landscape mode is also being introduced for video calls on mobile devices.

The press release of Goal highlights how the feature can be used to “share documents for work, browse photos with family, plan a vacation or shop online with friends, or just help grandparents with tech support.”

Its release comes as part of a wave of new features from WhatsApp this year, which have already included video notes and surveys amid competing messaging apps like Telegram, signal and possibly also discord.

The screen sharing feature WhatsApp it has been gradually being released in beta for a couple of months. WABetaInfo, a publication that often detects features of WhatsApp before its official announcement, it has previously reported on the release of the feature in beta versions of the application of WhatsApp in Android, iOS and windows.

Now, the feature is rolling out to all users of WhatsApp globally on all three of these platforms, according to spokeswoman Ellie Heatrick.

In addition to the new screen sharing feature, WhatsApp is also adding a landscape mode interface for video calls on iOS and Android. The service calls this a “broader and more immersive viewing and sharing experience.”

Via: The Verge