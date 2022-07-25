WhatsApp is focusing a lot this year on developing the group chat feature, and according to recent news, a new feature will be added to the list of changes to group chats.
Group conversations on WhatsApp include three or more people, and the application allows you to enter into more than one group, each of which brings together friends and family.
According to WapitaInfo, the app will allow the user to discover the former members of each group conversation, even if they have left the group.
According to the site, the new feature in group conversations will allow you to see all members who have left or been removed from the group, during the past 60 days.
The application will start testing the new feature on Android phones, before it is tested on iPhones.
#WhatsApp #adds #unexpected #feature #group #chats
Leave a Reply